Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories about the COVID-19 vaccines.
SEBRING — As COVID-19 cases rise and the death toll climbs, all eyes are shifting to Pfizer since it has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use approval (EUA). Vaccines could start rolling out within a week to certain people. The relatively quick creation of the vaccines for this virus has raised questions of its safety.
Moderma is set to meet with the FDA next week for EUA approval for its vaccine candidate.
Dr. Doug Ross is the Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth in Tampa. He is on the AdventHealth West Florida Division Vaccine Task Force. Tampa will be the central distribution hub for vaccines in Highlands County and Wauchula.
“The vaccine is as safe as any we have available for other infections,” Ross said in an email interview. “To be even considered for public use, the vaccine completed an intensive development process, replete with exhaustive clinical trials. Then the vaccine’s data and clinical trials proceeded to the regulatory review and approval process.
“To this point, numerous federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, collaborated to ensure the vaccines are effective and safe to use. The speed at which we have vaccines available is more because of the technology used to develop the vaccines rather than short cutting the review and approval process.”
Dr. Dennis Bassetti, of Sebring, has been practicing medicine for some 30 years in Highlands as a board certified internist and pulmonary medicine. He has been closely monitoring and studying COVID-19 as well as testing and treating his patients from the beginning of the pandemic. He shares his knowledge with the public through social media. He said the vaccine is safe and he is willing to get it himself.
“The vaccine does not cause an infection. It’s not contagious or infectious. It just triggers a production of spike protein by your own cells and then your body does the rest by making the antibody. So it’s very safe,” Bassetti said. “Because this is a relatively new vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration mandated that these vaccine developers monitor patients for at least two months after the second injection. No fatal or dangerous side effects showed up.”
A 53-page report was released by the FDA on the Pfizer vaccine candidate. In the documents, under Unknown risks/Data Gaps, the report says, “There are currently insufficient data to make conclusions about the safety of the vaccine in subpopulations such as children less than 16 years of age, pregnant and lactating individuals, and immunocompromised individuals.”
Understandably, the conversation winds its way to side effects.
“The side effects have been chills, fevers, headache, shortness of breath, pain in the arm, fatigue, redness and swelling,” Ross said.
Bassetti said the risk of side effects were outweighed by the benefits of gaining immunity to the virus. He explained the side effects and later joked about the unknown long-term possibilities.
“They do have side effects, but the vast majority, 99.99%, of all potentially fatal or serious side effects usually occur within the first two months,” Bassetti said.
Bassetti feels so secure in the safety of the new vaccines, including the Chinese vaccine and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, he would be willing to be injected with any of them. In addition, he would have his family and staff vaccinated as well.