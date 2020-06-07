WINTER HAVEN – Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida now has lighted flagpoles installed at all of its eight locations. The company firmly believes in this time of uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis that showing unity within the communities is a top priority. Flying the American flag honors military veterans, those still actively serving, and celebrates this wonderful country all at the same time.
The simple gesture of flying the American flag at the eight locations is to show patients and neighbors that despite any pandemic or other unforeseeable event, everyone is still united as one. Patients are invited to visit the locations to see the flags and while there take advantage of the Vision Valet Service. This service allows for patients with eyewear needs to be helped curbside while practicing social distancing.
The flag poles were up and installed in time for Memorial Day in order to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to fly our flag. With Flag Day just around the corner, corporate officials wanted to share the news of the newest additions to all locations. Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida will always be proud to fly “Old Glory” and all that she stands for!
“We are excited about the flagpole additions to all of our locations and hope that our patients will appreciate our continued desire to show unity within our communities,” said Brian Ehrlich, CEO of Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida.