SEBRING — As the pandemic slows and more people get their COVID-19 vaccinations, the School Board of Highlands County will be discussing the district’s mask requirements.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Friday that he had spoken with Superintendent Brenda Longshore on Thursday about the district’s mask policy. There will be discussion at the next School Board meeting on what the district will do for summer school and next school year regarding masks, he said.
The next meeting of the School Board of Highlands County is at 5:30 p.m., May 25.
Currently for kindergarten through 12th grade, students are required to wear masks while they ride in school buses, Lethbridge said. At the middle and high schools, during transitions (class changes), students are required to wear masks. At other times, masks are not required.
That will also be up for discussion on how the School Board wants to proceed, Lethbridge said.
While there has been social distancing at school sporting events, masks have been required for spectators at indoor events, he said. “If they are outdoors and spaced out, it has definitely not been required, but coming into the event the masks have been required, but it has not been strongly policed if you are outside and spaced out.”
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said he wants to hear all the recommendations and the latest CDC guidelines before making a decision, but certainly there is a trend to releasing some of the restrictions around the state.
“I know that some of the districts have already voted to release mask requirements altogether,” he said, adding the School Board wants to get the best information and make the best decision.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in schools, at most indoor events and outdoors even in crowds.
“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.
In Hillsborough County, school officials said Thursday that the district’s face mask policies are staying in place for now. In a letter to parents, the district said CDC guidance doesn’t “supersede local rules for businesses and workplaces, including schools.” Face mask requirements will be discussed at its May 18 school board meeting.
In Palm Beach County, declining coronavirus infection rates and rising numbers of vaccinations have convinced Superintendent Donald Fennoy that face masks for students can be optional when schools start Aug. 10.
Students will still have to wear masks the rest of this school year, at graduations and during summer school. There’s also no immediate change for employees.
In Polk County, School Board members voted to decide whether to end the district’s mask mandate at their June 8 meeting so new Superintendent Frederick Heid can participate in the discussion and to get the district through its high school graduations.
At his Tuesday press conference in Jacksonville to announce the signing of the school choice bill, Gov. DeSantis commented about school district face mask mandates.
“These kids do not need to be wearing these masks, OK? I’m sorry, they don’t,” DeSantis said. “We need to be able to let them be kids and let them act normally. And that’s what should be the case in the fall throughout the school year.”