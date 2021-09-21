Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a series about those who are behind the masks fighting COVID-19.
Nursing is not a job for the faint of heart at any time, no less during a pandemic. They have been in the trenches for some time now battling COVID-19. Nurses not only take care of their patients but are also helping support their loved ones. With the number of hospitalizations finally showing a recent decline, the entire healthcare industry is battle weary.
AdventHealth Chief Nursing Officer Elsie Graves said nurses are tired, but also hopeful. There are some major differences between the delta wave as opposed to the beginning of the pandemic as Graves pointed out. Healthcare workers are now armed with experience and knowledge and better equipped.
“One of the things that I see that’s different from last year is that we have a lot more patients that are COVID positive,” she said. “And, of course, that is taxing on the nursing staff. I think last year, this time, there were a lot of unknowns. So, the staff was stepping up and participating and helping to care for the community. It just seems like this pandemic has dragged itself out for a long period of time.”
Graves said during this wave, they saw more and sicker patients. They had to get more nurses to patients’ bedsides and still encourage the patient care staff as the pandemic took its toll emotionally and physically.
“I’m kind of a cheerleader. I’m making sure that the patients are safe and making sure that we have all of the appropriate supplies and equipment for the nurses to practice, and especially the appropriate personal protection equipment. As you recall, last year, when the pandemic started, there was a nationwide shortage of PPEs,” she said.
Graves said she ensures the staff has the appropriate PPEs and uses them correctly.
“Those are some of the things that I do on a daily basis to help protect my team and to make sure that we are caring for our patients appropriately,” Graves said.
Graves said while she always prays, she finds herself praying more during this wave of the pandemic, for her team and her patients. She said nurses working long hours have missed vacations and family time just as she has not been able to visit her family in Texas. She said it can be discouraging when you feel like you work all the time.
“Just like there’s no end to it,” she said.
Graves admires her colleagues’ passion and dedication to their patients’ care.
“I will tell you, it is truly their commitment and answering their call to be nurses, and technicians, and CNAs, physicians as well,” she said. “It’s answering their call and their commitment to the profession that helps them to go on and the belief that you try everything to give the family hope. So they’re going to go all in on that. They find a little bit more energy; just a few things that will keep them going.”
The term battle weary comes to mind when thinking about the frontline workers, a term Graves knows something about being retired from the Army after serving 20 years. Now she serves her community. Graves was never in combat or a war zone but was deployed on several training missions that were “very, very extensive” and were mentally challenging.
COVID has taken an emotional toll as well.
Graves’ emotions have run the gamut when she sees patients who have gotten seriously ill when a vaccine may have prevented a severe illness. She urges vaccines in the battle against COVID.
“I will say unapologetically that I am pro-vaccine, pro-mask and while everyone doesn’t share that, it is disheartening when you see that some of these mortalities and some of these events can be prevented,” she said. “And so it hurts the nurses, it hurts their hearts to know that this could have probably been a preventable death.”
While people in the community call healthcare workers superheroes, she wants the community to be the heroes and help stop COVID’s spread.