Editor’s note: This is the third of a series about those who are behind the masks fighting COVID-19.
Physicians and health care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years. The only break in COVID cases was very short lived followed by another even more deadly wave fueled by the delta variant. With some hospitals seeing a reduction in cases, perhaps there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
In a recent interview with Dr. Bindu Raju, chief medical officer at AdventHealth Sebring, she said she is hopeful that a plateau phase has been reached and hospitals would soon see less people sick with coronavirus.
“Very soon, in a couple of days or more, hopefully, with God’s grace, we’re going to see that we’re going to be on the down trending slope of this ... this race. That would be lovely,” Raju said.
Raju said the long years of vigorous training through medical school was good training for dealing with a pandemic. She likened the five to seven years of medical school to a marathon, not a race.
The Highlands News-Sun asked Raju if she felt medical school prepares physicians for a pandemic.
“Emotionally, I would say this is probably one of the most difficult periods in a physician’s or health care provider’s life,” Raju said.
As physicians and health care providers, they have their patients to worry about, she said, but as mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, etc., they worry about their own families as well.
“I would say, we are prepared but not prepared, I guess, for what we are experiencing emotionally and psychologically. But the fact that we have each other to lean on, at least for me as a CMO, this would have been a million times worse if I didn’t have such empathetic, kind, generous and loving physicians at my side, if I didn’t have this group of 300-plus physicians, men, women, young and old, who, when the COVID pandemic came around, said not to worry, Dr. Raju, ‘We’re going to stand by you and work through this together.’ I think it would have been a different scenario for me. And for that I wake up being just super grateful,” she said.
The third- and fourth-year medical students have been a great asset during the pandemic as well. Raju said they were the ones in the hot sun performing COVID tests at Prompt Care as well as seeing COVID patients. She hopes many will decide to stay in the area. AdventHealth also staffed providers at the county’s Point of Distribution for COVID vaccines.
“We, as health care providers and physicians, have learned to pace ourselves and to kind of take this as a marathon, not a sprint. In spite of that, we’re humans,” she said. “Just like it has taken a toll on everybody across the country in the world, it has also taken a huge toll on our physicians ... emotionally, psychologically and physically.”
She said that while the physicians and staff carry the burden of patients who may not get better, she is amazed at how they have reacted to the crisis. She called it “beautiful” and considered herself “blessed” to see her colleagues shoring each other up, leaning on each other and collaborating with each other.
“This COVID has brought us together and made us stronger,” the physician stated.