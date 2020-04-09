SEBRING — It was waves and honking horns during a drive-by visit to lift everyone’s spirits Tuesday morning at The Manor at Lake Jackson, Assisted Living and Memory Care, on U.S. 27 in Sebring.
It was a Family Parade and the families did just that along with a big assist of sirens and lights on vehicles from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and a truck from the Sebring Fire Department.
During this period of social distancing and health safety measures, by state order, people have not been allowed to visit loved ones in assisted living facilities.
Manor Executive Director Michele Dannels said the families have been having a hard time and missed seeing their loved ones.
“We were doing window visits, but I just thought if the residents could see them it would be something different and make them happy,” she said. “I saw that the hospitals were doing it and I thought it would be great and it turned out very well.”
The Manor at Lake Jackson has 52 residents.
“We brought all of our residents to the dining room so they were able to actually look out and see their family as they passed by,” Dannels said.
A woman stood up through the sunroof of an SUV to wave to her loved one. A man waved using a blue pompom.
A sign from the inside of The Manor and held up to the window read, “Happy Us = Happy You;” another sign read, “Stay Safe for Us.”
A few of The Manor staff members were on the outside and a couple of them had signs facing toward the drive-by family members. The signs read, “We Love You” and “We Miss You.”