SEBRING — Fast food chains may have a good idea when it comes to drive-thru service. It works even faster when everyone knows what they want and it’s already ready for them.
In Monday’s case, the Veterans Services Office had 60 Thanksgiving meals ready to go to those needy veterans that had signed up for help providing the traditional holiday feast.
“We’re just very blessed here at Highlands County Veterans Services that donors give so that people don’t have to go without Thanksgiving,” Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said. “They embrace vets here in Highlands County.”
The effort has taken place each year since 2013, making this the eighth time veterans in need could turn to her office and its donors for help.
Williams remarked to her volunteers that distribution went a lot faster Monday than in the previous seven years. They gave out 28 meals — almost half — within the first 10 minutes.
Ironically, it went faster because of what keeps people apart.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of this year’s meals were done contact-free — handed into cars through open doors or windows. Veterans and their loved ones simply drove through the arcade entryway of the building.
Williams and her volunteers had on masks and latex gloves to ensure a sterile environment for passing out bags of food.
Also, the Health Department for Highlands County included ‘Mask Your Turkey’ masks in each bag of groceries as an effort to get people hosting a Thanksgiving dinner to wear masks around each other and prevent spreading COVID-19 during the holiday.
Second, no matter how thankful they were — and many were extremely thankful — veterans did not hang around to talk to Williams and her staff as they normally would to offer tearful thanks in person.
With a line behind them and others waiting to get a turkey and groceries, they couldn’t linger.
Lastly, Williams noted, it was a lot easier providing the meals this year than in previous years because they used handle-top paper grocery bags instead of stacking groceries into solid-but-bendable aluminum cooking pans that they usually provide with each meal.
Sgt. Sam Spires, retired from the U.S. Army, credited his daughter, Cheyanne Spires, with donating the bags from surplus at Winn-Dixie grocery store. Sam Spires serves as veterans services specialist under Williams and Williams’ assistant director Carol West.
Other long-time volunteers and veterans marked this as one of several times they have given back yet again to veterans in need by helping the distribution.
They included Diana and Mike Borders. Mike Borders serves as state president of the Florida Council of Chapters of the Military Officers Association of America, as well as the president of the South Central Florida Chapter of MOAA, Other volunteers included Glenn West, vice president of the South Central Florida Chapter of MOAA; Diana Holmes, and both Matthew and Heather Matts.
The couple married six month ago, they said, in the middle of the pandemic. Monday found them helping to make sure the meals got out as they should.
The Matts have helped with the event for the last four years, Williams said, meaning they’ve helped for half of the Thanksgiving giveaways.
Williams also wanted to thank all the donors: The Veterans Council of Highlands County, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4300 in Sebring, Lake Placid Publix Meat Market, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Lake Placid Women’s Club, American Legion Post 74 in Sebring, Sons of American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, AmVets Post 21 in Sebring, Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid and MOAA South Central Florida Chapter.