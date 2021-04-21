SEBRING — First Baptist of Lake Josephine will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation service and free barbecue lunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Any active or retired law enforcement, dispatchers and their families are invited to attend the event.
Both the traditional and contemporary services will enjoy a joint service in the sanctuary led by Pastor Dr. Stephen Ahrens to honor all law enforcement officers on the city, state and federal levels. The church body will celebrate retired and current corrections officers and dispatchers and offer prayers for them. Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman will be attending the appreciation service. A moment of silence will be observed for all law enforcement who died over the past year.
After the service, guests will head to the Family Life Center for a feast of grilled meat with all the sides. Organizer Kathryn Smith said because of COVID-19, the luncheon will be catered and safety precautions will be taken.
Ahrens said the event is not a political statement or a counter protest.
“Unfortunately, law enforcement officers are unfairly criticized and we want to show them our church loves them and their families,” Ahrens said.
“We love our community and all aspects of our community,” he said. In August an appreciation day will be set for health care workers and first responders.
The church has adopted the school closest to them, Cracker Trail Elementary and has donated backpacks, and brought a mobile dental office two years, although it had to be canceled because of COVID, the dental office will provide free dental care again in February.
“We think that law enforcement needs some uplifting with so much going on in the world,” Smith said. “We want to tell them we are behind them 100%.”
For more information, call the church office at 863-655-1524.