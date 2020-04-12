In this April 3 2020 file photo, customers, some wearing face masks, line up outside a Wells Fargo branch in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Reserve is lifting its lending restrictions on Wells Fargo, Wednesday, April 8, to allow it to make more loans that fall under the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program and the Fed’s upcoming own small business lending program. The Fed has had Wells under a tight leash due to the bank’s prior scandalous behavior, including the opening of millions of fake accounts.