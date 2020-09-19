SEBRING — There have been only two more COVID-19 cases thus far this week at Highlands County District Schools.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Thursday, “We have had one positive case at Sebring High School and one at Sebring Middle School for this entire week.”
Three staff members were quarantined based on the positive case at Sebring High – two were employees at Sebring High and one from the district office. At Sebring Middle, seven students were quarantined after the case contracting was completed.
The district’s COVID-19 case dashboard shows two cases in students at Sebring High and one student at Sebring Middle.
“We continue to be encouraged by the numbers at our schools,” Lethbridge said. “We want to thank employees, students, the health department, the medical task force consisting of local pediatricians, the School Board clinic, local hospitals, and our extended school family as this positive beginning has been possible because of this tremendous team effort.”
It is easy to hit response fatigue during this pandemic, he said.
“We encourage our school family to continue doing the activities that we’ve practiced over the last month-and-a-half to keep our doors open and our schools healthy,” Lethbridge said.
Keep wearing masks, especially in high density areas and transitions. Continue to social distance when possible. “If you are sick, be responsible and stay home. As we approach flu season, we know that we will have challenges ahead of us,” he said.
“We do not want complacency to set in and take a step back,” Lethbridge said. “We are optimistic that we can continue the positive path that we are on.”
Avon Park Principal Danielle Erwin has shared that the school’s volleyball team is doing well and will be off of quarantine soon. Lethbridge said the team is anxious to get back on the court.
Two team members had tested positive prompting the quarantine of the entire team and the coach.
In Polk County, 59 schools have reported cases of the coronavirus since reopening, according to the district. The total number of cases now stands at 129. One was Frostproof High School football coach Rod McDowell, which resulted in the program being suspended for two weeks.
In Hendry County, every school in the county now has students or employees under quarantine, according to the district’s coronavirus dashboard.
In Manatee County, 30 more people were advised to quarantine after coronavirus cases were discovered at four schools Tuesday. The district has now reported 59 positive coronavirus tests since schools started Aug. 17, resulting in 817 people being exposed to infection.