People have very strong opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether it’s political reasons, misinformation or mistrust, many people have decided against the COVID vaccine, which medical experts say is the best defense against COVID. AdventHealth Sebring Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bindu Raju provided answers to some of the myths concerning the COVID vaccine.
Some women are afraid the vaccine could lead to infertility. While pregnant women may worry about getting the vaccine when they are expecting. Raju said she was familiar with that concern.
“Currently, we do not have any scientific evidence to show that it does,” she said. “In fact, taking the vaccination, prevents the dangers of a COVID infection in a pregnant woman. And so, as of now, our staff, the scientific community and the CDC, we encourage women, in fact even pregnant women, to take the vaccine.”
Others say they do not want an “experimental” vaccine that has been thrown together at an accelerated pace. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval use of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday may help to curb apprehension about getting vaccinated.
Raju said she understood the concern but said medicine has come a long way and cited the advent of antibiotics and the arsenal of antibiotics, antivirals and antiparasitic.
“Medicine has come a long way and so has science,” Raju said.
The doctor said destinations that used to take days or even years to get to on foot can be traversed easily now by plane.
“So, I would say that the advances in science have allowed us to be able to create this vaccine quickly, yes, but we have not given up the safety measures,” Raju said. “We have continued to make sure that we’ve checked all of the safety measures and validations that is needed for any vaccine that’s out there, is also applied to the COVID vaccine.”
She said the COVID vaccine has undergone the same rigorous evaluations as other vaccines.
“The only reason we have been able to do it faster is we’ve been able to eliminate some of the red tape but adhering to safety,” she said.
Raju explained the vaccine does not give a person COVID.
“In fact, there is no mechanism how the vaccine would give anybody the COVID because it is just a small strand of mRNA,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, none of the authorized vaccines in the United States contain a live COVID virus.
“Some of the side effects may mimic infection,” Raju said.
“COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said.
Some of the side effects Raju listed were aches and sore bodies and a fever.
“It’s your body signaling to say, ‘I am ready,” Raju said.
One of the more outlandish rumors about the COVID vaccine are microchips being implanted into patients upon inoculations.
“There are no microchips in vaccines,” Raju said.
When asked about the long-term side effects from the vaccine, Raju said the vaccine is safe.
“I can tell you, from all the side effects that we have seen, what I can confirm is the vaccine is very safe from all the information we have gathered from scientific reports,” she said. “Now, as far as long term and years of research, we have to wait. In this eight months of vaccine and 383 million people across the world — it has been deemed to be safe.”
Unfortunately, she is seeing people coming into the hospital “in droves” who are scared and have not had the vaccine and are seeking help in the emergency rooms and clinics.
“What I want to tell the community is, ‘if you’re sick, at least seek care,’” she urged. “We do still have a few treatments. They’ll begin care and that would be monoclonal antibody infusion.”
Raju said they already have a monoclonal antibody clinic and are gearing up to open a larger clinic next to the Sebring location to care for more people, probably this week. The larger clinic is necessary because of the area’s low vaccination percentage, she said.
The CDC recommends that even those who have had COVID get the vaccine. Raju said to consider it as getting another booster shot for when you encounter the virus again, especially the delta variant.
Over 90% of the hospitalized COVID patients are not vaccinated.
“If you are not vaccinated, you are at the risk to get the COVID infection. You are at a higher risk to get hospitalized, and the risk of mortality is multiplied when you are unvaccinated,” Raju said.
She urged anyone with doubts about getting the vaccine to reach out to their medical physicians or to the hospital and make an informed decision.
“The best treatment we have thus far is to get vaccinated against COVID infections,” Raju said.