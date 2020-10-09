SEBRING — COVID-19 has changed the way we look at just about everything. We make choices with a new risk vs. benefit reward. With the same mindset, many may be wondering if it is safe to get an influenza vaccine in the middle of a pandemic. While influenza and influenza-like illnesses (ILI) are reported throughout the year, the “season” runs in the fall and winter. Flu cases start to increase in October and peak season is December through February, according to the Florida Department of Health.
“Flu season is still flu season,” Dr. Victoria Hutto Selley, Emergency Room director for AdventHealth in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula.
According to Selley, there has been no change in the flu shot protocol because of the coronavirus. The infections should be looked at separately. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states getting a flu shot this year “will be more important than ever.”
“Anybody 2 years old and up should get the vaccine,” Selley said. “For those who are afraid of needles, there is a nasal spray.”
There are two different vaccines available; one has a higher dose for individuals who are over 65 years old. Selley said those with allergies or concerns should check with their doctors.
“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” Selley said. “It has been used for years and has proven effective.”
Some people are fearful of becoming sick from the vaccine itself.
“The flu shot uses a dead virus,” Selley said.
Some people could feel a little sluggish after the shot as the immune system responds. The flu shot is not a guarantee, but is the best defense against the infection.
“If you get sick, it lowers the amount of days and severity of the illness,” Selley explained.
The CDC states, ”most flu vaccines protect against the four flu viruses that research suggests will be most common.”
The CDC also estimated half of Americans received flu shots last year and 410,000 people were hospitalized.
“Increased vaccination coverage would reduce that burden,” according to the CDC.
Selley offered some tips to curb the spread of influenza to others. They are very similar to the prevention of COVID and include hand washing, staying at home when sick and even wearing a mask.
Selley is aware of the mask debate for COVID and said masks could help prevent the spread of the flu, despite opinions on wearing masks for coronavirus.
The CDC guidelines to stopping the spread of flu include not spending time with those infected, cover coughs and sneezes, and disinfect surfaces.
“For flu, CDC recommends that people stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine,” the CDC site stated.
COVID orders for staying at home would likely be different, according to the CDC.
“Regardless of what you have, it means you care for others,” Selley said.
Healthy lifestyles and decisions going into flu season are also a way to avoid infection. Selley said to get plenty of sleep, stay hydrated, have a balanced diet and take a multivitamin.
“Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19,” the CDC states on its website.
Weekly influenza reports can be found year-round at cdc.gov/flu/weekly.