LAKE PLACID — When Arlen Ellerbee and her daughter, Patty McFetridge, opened Finishing Touches at 900 Hillcrest Avenue, they were ready to meet the community’s sewing needs and provide custom window treatments. They could never predict that they would be sewing face masks on a massive scale and helping to protect residents from a nasty virus.
On Saturday, with the help of many volunteers, the women and their fellow sewers handed out some 1,700 masks at the American Legion Post 25.
“There were too many volunteers to list but they were much appreciated,” McFetridge said. “I also want to thank the support of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary.”
Post Commander R.J. Garver lent the Post’s large parking lot for the cause and volunteers set up a drive-through course for people to receive their masks from masked and gloved volunteers. Lake Placid Police Department had an officer at the event to keep traffic flowing and everyone safe.
The masks were free ... yes, free. Many people did give donations toward the sewing of future masks. McFetridge said that some people did not need the masks but wanted to donate money.
“We will be using the donations to purchase more materials, then we will be making donations after that,” McFetridge said. “We will be making a donation to the American Legion for the use of their parking lot and to others once we see what is left.”
Who are these masked sewing crusaders? Ruth Johnston and Kellee Lewis joined Ellerbee and McFetridge in this venture. This awesome foursome can crank out about 400 masks a day. McFetridge said it is similar to an assembly line and said once the pieces were cut, the production was quick.
McFetridge will dedicate the next couple of weeks to making masks for hospice workers and their patients and caregivers. Then she will plan on doing another drive-through for the general public, most likely at the American Legion again, assuming they are willing to host it.
“We make two kinds of masks, the fabric ones that block about 50% of pathogens,” McFetridge explained. “The other fabric masks are made with the heavy duty blue shop towels that block 95% of pathogens. Home Depot was already donating some of those and now they are donating a lot more.”
The masks are generally a one-size-fits-all, however, McFetridge said some were snug so she told those people she would make a larger mask at Finishing Touches.
“I was overwhelmed with how grateful everybody was,” Mcfetridge said. “There was a young lady there from Publix who had tears in her eyes. If it helps one person, it will have been worth it. I was touched by the support of our community.”
Call before arriving at the shop as the hours are different than normal these days. The phone number is 863-465-6612.