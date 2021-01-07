SEBRING — Of those residents 65 and older who lined up to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 270 got a shot.
Estimates from county staff of the numbers scheduled for this afternoon and Saturday are 300 each day. Only those who received an email or phone call on Monday to confirm an appointment would need to be at the point of distribution today and Saturday, emphasized Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski.
All those who get the vaccine this week will need to return in 28 days to get a second dose.
Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said Tuesday that everyone who’s had the vaccine already would automatically go on a list to receive a second dose, as required to create immunity, and would be scheduled in the future.
In the meantime, she said, anyone who receives a dose should receive a vaccination card, which will state the lot number of the vaccine they received and where and when they received it.
“You have to have that record on you at all times,” Reiss said.
Anyone who has not yet had the vaccine and did not get a call or email to schedule an appointment, but they did register on Monday, county officials urge them to hold onto their registration number and to monitor local news and the county’s website and social media for more information on the vaccination procedures.
Right now the county is in the process of revamping the registration and appointment procedure to make it easier for the public, said Highlands County Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston.
For those getting vaccinations today and Saturday, Clogston recommends people wear a short-sleeve or sleeveless shirt, since the shot will go in the deltoid muscle where the shoulder meets the arm. Also, she wants people to remember to wear masks and practice social distancing at the point of distribution, especially while in line waiting to check in.
Rybinski said many people on Tuesday were not observing the guidelines for social distancing, but she reminds people to please do that today and Saturday.
“We will be enforcing it,” Rybinski said.
Although county staff will have markings on the floor where immunizations are given, rules of Lakeshore Mall prohibit them marking the whole common area. People will need to gauge 6-foot distances themselves.
The entrance being used now will be the west entrance at the old Kmart at the mall, Clogston said. She asked people to please follow all instructions by staff while on site to help make the line and process go quicker.
Rybinski also said Wednesday that Tuesday’s line had people show up as early as 8 a.m. and stay past noon when they either did not have a confirmed appointment or had one scheduled for today or Saturday.
Some people were told via county social media that they needed to have gotten a phone call or email before going to the POD, Rybinski said, but decided to go anyway.
People who show up for a confirmed appointment time should expect a 15-30 minute wait in line with about another hour to receive the vaccine, Clogston said, which includes being observed for 15 minutes for possible side effects before they leave.
Side effects for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, named “mRNA-1273,” could include pain, swelling and redness in the arm where you get the shot, followed by chills, tiredness and headache, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov.
Side effects may start within a day or two, feeling like the flu, but should go away in a few days, the CDC states. The shot does not contain eggs, preservatives or latex, but anyone who is allergic to polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polysorbate are recommended not to get the shot.
Also, anyone who has an allergic reaction to this vaccine within four hours of the shot is recommended not to have the second dose a month later.
County officials said that, going forward, the appointment process will be simplified, and that people should continue to monitor the county website and social media for more details.
Penny Pringle, assistant administrator for the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto counties, told commissioners on Tuesday that her agency, which previously dealt only with testing and contact tracing, is now doing vaccine administration through the county site and local hospitals.
“In the words of the state surgeon general, our mantra is to ‘Get it in, get it out,’” Pringle said, assuring commissioners that her office would ask for more allotments. “Our goal is to put testing out of business through herd immunity and vaccine administration.”
Pringle said she had her vaccination last Wednesday, prior to New Year’s Day, and had no side effects or symptoms. She is keeping track of any possible symptoms each day.
“I’m doing everything I’m asking the public to do,” Pringle said.
So far, she said, none of the doses the Health Department has given have had any harmful side effects.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said that with 106,000 people in the county, administering vaccines tok 70% of the population, the minimum recommended to begin creating “herd immunity” would be slightly more than 70,000 people.
If the county manages to vaccinate 5,000 per week, that would still take almost three and a half months.
“We ask that you are respectful of staff,” Kirouac said. “Are we perfect? No, but we’re doing our best.”