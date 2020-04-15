This good news story is sponsored by Long’s Air Conditioning, 800 U.S. 27 N, Avon Park , FL 33825; 800-725-7571.
AVON PARK — When a man at Winn-Dixie in Sebring told René Jolliff and Ben DeBree Monday night to “get as much as you want,” they turned and looked at each other.
Not knowing what to think, they just went ahead and got their usual grocery list, except for taking advantage of a four for $5 special on orange juice. When they went to pay for it, the $85 total dropped to zero.
Store staff wished the couple well and Jolliff started tearing up.
“I was crying because I was so thankful,” Jolliff said.
Winn-Dixie Supermarket and its parent company, Southeast Grocers Inc., picked up the grocery tab for first responders from 8-9 p.m. Monday all over the company’s coverage area: Florida, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Company officials said more than 4,100 people got groceries bought by the store.
Jolliff serves as a volunteer firefighter out of DeSoto City Fire Station 18. She got her 20-year commemorative plaque last December. The first three years were with Highlands Lakes Fire Department Station 1, she said.
The Winn-Dixie shopping trip turned out to be a happy ending to a less-than-happy day for Jolliff: She had lost her job at a car dealership in Lake Wales.
Her boyfriend, volunteer chief at DeSoto City Fire Department, didn’t have time to talk on Tuesday, running pickups for Republic Services in the Avon Park area, needing to make runs back to the company headquarters in Lakeland.
“He’s just as happy as I am,” Jolliff said.
When asked if anyone had shown her the kindness of a cart full of groceries, especially when she really needed it, Jolliff said, “No, Sir. That was the very first time.”
According to Kaley Shaffer, senior manager of Consumer Communications and Community Affairs for Southeast Grocers Inc. — parent company to Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket — there may be more to come.
She said she couldn’t divulge the amount of groceries bought on Monday by the company for first responders, but did give the number of more than 4,100 people.
“It’s not an investment for us. It was what we needed to do for our community,” Shaffer said for first responders. “They’re on the line every day.”
She said the inspiration for President and CEO Anthony Hucker to make this gesture came from the recent generosity of well-known filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry during this novel coronavirus pandemic.
Perry, in partnership with Winn-Dixie, purchased groceries for customers during the senior and high-risk shopping hour at all 29 Louisiana stores last Wednesday, April 8.
The actor spoke out about the importance of positivity during this time and how even small acts of kindness can spread hope and unite communities.
Shaffer said Hucker took that as a message to do more.
“He challenged us, and we took it to heart,” Shaffer said.
What’s next? Shaffer wouldn’t say, but hinted to the Highlands News-Sun that Winn-Dixie might surprise customers again sometime soon.
“Stay tuned,” she said.