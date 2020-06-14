For the second straight day, Florida saw an increase in excess of 2,000 new COVID-19 cases with the release of Sunday's numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There were 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus, marking the fourth consecutive day Florida has added at least 1,900 cases. The overall state tally is now 75,568 cases.
It was one of the largest testing days for Florida, with the second-highest number of tests given and the positive testing rate of 5.37% was the lowest the state had seen since June 6. More than 50,000 tests were recorded for the day and Florida has given 1,409,992 tests in total.
The state has seen 2,931 deaths and 11,942 hospitalizations.
The news wasn't all bad for Highlands County, which saw an increase of just one on a day in which more than 100 tests were tabulated. Highlands County has now seen 171 cases, which have resulted in nine deaths and 43 hospitalizations.
DeSoto County added 13 new cases to bring its total to 361, more than double the cases of Highlands County, and the county has seen 10 deaths and 45 hospitalizations.
Glades County saw four new cases with Sunday's numbers. One of the four was correctional facility related, where 56% of the county's cases have come from.
There were seven new cases in Hardee County to bring its total to 196 and Okeechobee County had a rough day with 17 new cases and now has seen 183 cases.
Palm Beach County had the largest jump of any county in the state with 391 new cases, followed by Dade (284) and Lee County, which saw 202 new cases.
Franklin and Gulf counties have each seen fewer than 10 cases.
There are two testing events scheduled this week. Testing is free; no insurance is required.
The first testing event will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at the Florida Department of Health, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 863-386-6040 for more details
The second event will be at Samaritan’s Touch, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Call 800-641-0133 for more details.
According to John Hopkins, the United States has seen 2,088,986 cases, which have led to 115,645 deaths. The CDC has both numbers slightly lower.
John Hopkins has the global count at 7,845,048 cases and 431,418 deaths.