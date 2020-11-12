SEBRING — Florida added 5,838 COVID-19 cases for a total of 858,012 infected during the pandemic, according to the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
There was an increase of 52 Florida resident deaths for a total of 17,300 Florida resident deaths.
Highlands County had 26 more virus cases in the latest update for a total of 3,037 since the start of the pandemic. The median age of those new cases was 62. There was one more virus-related death reported for a total of 126.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Brevard — 172, Broward — 462, Collier — 117, Dade — 664, Duval — 464, Hillsborough — 341, Lee — 240, Manatee — 119, Orange — 354, Osceola — 145, Palm Beach — 358, Pasco — 117, Pinellas — 207, Polk — 219, Sarasota — 278, and Volusia — 106.
Lafayette County had no new cases.
The Florida resident cases involve 51% females, 48% males and 1% listed as gender unknown.
There have been 6,929 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 14 deaths from the Tuesday count.
Statewide there were 3,056 people hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, which is an increase of 31 from the Tuesday count.
The statewide previous positivity rate was 7.79%.
Every Heartland county had a previous day positivity rate above the state rate: Glades — 22.22%, Hardee — 9.3%, Hendry — 10.87%, Highlands — 10.25%, Okeechobee — 8.55%, and DeSoto — 8%.
Nationwide, there have been 10,313,369 COVID-19 cases and 240,521 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 51,788,782 cases and 1,278,086 deaths.