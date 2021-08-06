Florida continues to set new COVID-19 records during this latest outbreak, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an additional 20,133 new cases on Wednesday, which raises the state’s seven-day average to a pandemic-high of 18,120 infections. It is the second-highest single-day total the state has seen, behind the 21,683 cases from last Friday.
CDC showed Florida with 140 new deaths on Wednesday, although based on previous death reporting practices it is unknown how many occurred on that day and how many occurred earlier and were just classified as a COVID-19 death on that day. The seven-day average for deaths in the state is 68.
It was another record for hospitalizations for the state, as the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed Florida with 12,888 COVID hospitalizations on Thursday. COVID-19 cases make up 22.03% of all hospitalizations in Florida.
“What we’re seeing right now is more than 90% of the patients that come to the ICU that are really sick, that require mechanical ventilation or are almost about to require mechanical ventilation or the breathing tube to be able to help them breathe, they are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, executive medical director of Critical Care Services for AdventHealth Central Florida, in a morning brief on Thursday.
There were 2,577 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, which accounts for 39.54% of all ICU cases. Hospital beds are 84.15% full throughout the state and ICU beds are filled at an 88.68% ratio.
Oliveira said if a person was admitted to the ICU unit they were most likely are looking at a stay of 14-21 days, although it’s difficult to tell with the Delta variant, as the current wave has only been present for a couple of weeks.
“It is a prolonged hospital stay if you come to the ICU,” he said. “If you come to the hospital and you don’t require ICU, it can be anywhere from three to seven days.”
CDC has been showing Highlands County with 314 new cases over the past seven days since Monday, although the other county metrics have been updated, with the most notable being the 60 new hospital admissions over the past seven days. The county is showing an 18.17% positivity rate and testing has also increased, with 1,690 tests over the past seven days.
With school set to resume next week, Oliveria said any protection against COVID is going to be useful.
“I understand the current controversy with respect to masks,” he said. “We know the mask protects, it’s an additional level of protection. Nothing is 100%. We can’t be under the illusion that wearing masks will protect kids from getting COVID 100% of the time.
“I would say go back to the basics – wash your hands, wear masks, avoid significant close contact, which I totally understand with kids is difficult.”
CDC is showing the U.S. with 92,282 new cases on Wednesday, which is slightly higher than the seven-day average of 89,976. There were 500 new deaths reported on Wednesday and the seven-day average is 377.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has given 348 million vaccines and have averaged 677,279 vaccines per day over the past seven days.
CDC is showing 58.2% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose, with 49.9% considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Among adults, 70.4% have received at least one dose and 60.8% are fully vaccinated.
Bloomberg is also reporting 4.27 billion doses have been administered globally, with a current average of roughly 42.7 million doses being given each day.
According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has seen 35.36 million cases and had 614,963 deaths, while there have been 200.5 million cases globally with 4.26 million deaths.