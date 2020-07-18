In the seven days, Highlands County has jumped from 488 positive cases or coronavirus to 687, which is an increase of 199. Friday’s report also revealed two additional deaths.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County has reached 687 confirmed as of Friday’s update. That is an increase of 32 in one day. The update also included two deaths being reported, bringing the total deaths in Highlands County to 15.
The number of current hospitalizations has increased by one for a total of 65. Since the start of COVID-19 there have been a total of 105 hospitalizations, with 104 residents and of nonresident.
At the Avon Park Correctional Institute there are a total of 163 COVID-19 cases with 24 staff members also testing positive. The correctional facility has 1,005 in medical quarantine and has administered 1,596 tests with 1,227 negative, 163 positive and 206 awaiting results. These cases are not included in the county total.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 11,844 with 11,142 negative tests results of which 66 are non-Florida residents. Fifteen results have been inconclusive. The percent of positive cases is 5.8%.
Of the 687 positive cases in Highlands County, 684 are residents and three are non-residents. The cases include 331 male and 352 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95, with a median age of 47. Thirty-three of the positive cases are under the age of 18.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 210 Hispanic, 366 non-Hispanic and 108 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 375 white, 130 Black, 101 other and 78 unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases continues to climb in Florida – 11,345 new cases in Florida. The state total is now 327,241; 4,239 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 128, bringing the total to 4,912 of which 107 are non-Florida residents.
Highlands County has surpassed Okeechobee, Hardee and Glades in positive cases while DeSoto has more cases than Highlands County. Okeechobee has passed the 600 mark with a total of 610 cases with two deaths; Hardee has 677 cases with four deaths; DeSoto County has passed the 1,000 mark with 1,045 positive cases with 13 deaths and Glades has 223 cases with one death. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Broward County had an increase of 1,351 new cases for a total of 36,913 positive cases with 2,746 total hospitalizations and 477 deaths. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 77,867 confirmed, which is a 2,424 increase since Thursday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 1,270 deaths.
Twenty-one counties reported triple digit increases, according to the Friday report. Bay had 130; Brevard, 144; Clay, 105; Collier, 204; Duval, 643; Escambia, 273; Hillsborough, 940; Lake, 131; Lee, 304; Leon, 105; Manatee, 219; Orange, 742; Osceola, 286; Palm Beach, 645; Pasco, 169; Pinellas, 359; Polk, 274; Sarasota, 159; Seminole, 167; St. Lucie, 109, and Volusia with 188.
The total of those triple and quadruple digit increases account for 10,071 of the day’s new cases.
Nationally, the number of positive cases has increased by 460,363 in a week, bringing the total to 3,592,316, with the number of deaths reaching 138,543 and 1,090,645 recovered.
Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased by 8,014,399 in just a week bring the total to 13,885,746 with 591,157 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.