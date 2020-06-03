SEBRING — The statewide death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 2,500 on Monday for a total of 2,530 with the case count at 57,447.
Highlands County had two more virus cases recorded on Monday bringing the total to 132 with 38 hospitalizations and nine deaths during the pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
Some of the more recent new Highlands County cases include a 32-year-old female on Saturday and a 24-year-old male and 55-year-old female on Sunday.
Sebring has 60 cases, Avon Park has 36, Lake Placid has 16 and Venus has three, according to the FDOH. In neighboring Hardee County, Bowling Green has 45 cases and Wauchula has 44 cases of COVID-19.
In Highlands, 32 cases are in the 55-64 age group followed by 17 cases in each of three age groups: 25-35; 45-54 and 75-84.
There have been 4,431 tested in Highlands with 3% positive.
Statewide, there have been 1,050,671 tested with 5.5% positive.
Miami-Dade County leads the state in the number of cases and deaths with 18,224 and 722, respectively.
Broward County has 7,248 cases and 317 deaths and Palm Beach County has 6,219 cases and 351 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 1,812,125 cases with 105,192 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 6,306,746 cases with 376,322 deaths.