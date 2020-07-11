The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County has reached 488 confirmed as of Friday’s update with one additional death being reported bringing the total to 13. The number of hospitalizations has increased by 13 since July 3 for a total of 82 with 81 of those being residents and one a nonresident.
Friday morning the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that five inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates began showing symptoms on Sunday and were immediately quarantined. The five inmates were tested Monday and the jail received the results Friday morning. The medical unit will treat the affected inmates and continue to closely monitor the rest of the jail population with regular temperature checks, screening questions and will work with the Florida Department of Health for additional test kits if needed.
“The jail is part of the community, and as the numbers go up in the community, the risk of coronavirus coming into the jail has risen accordingly,” stated Sheriff Paul Blackman. “Our detention staff has worked hard to keep the inmates safe and has managed to keep the virus outside the jail for a long time. Even with all we have done, we knew it was likely just a matter of time before we had to face COVID-19 inside the jail. We have made preparations and have plans in place to limit the outbreak as much as possible and will continue to do everything we can to keep the inmates safe.”
The Highlands County Jail asks that you do not call asking for information on which inmates have or do not have COVID-19. HIPPA laws prevent that information from being shared. If you have a relative or friend currently in jail, please make arrangements for a video visitation with them if you want health information.
At the Avon Park Correctional Institute there are three additional inmates that tested positive for COVID-19, according to Friday’s report, bringing the total to 148 with 21 staff members also testing positive. The facility has 1,345 in medical quarantine and has administered 1,589 tests with 1,227 negative results, 148 positive results and 214 awaiting results. These cases are not included in the county total and do not include the five cases from the Highlands County Jail.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County as of Thursday is 10,547 with 10,041 negative tests results of which 66 are non-Florida residents. One result came back inconclusive and six are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 4.6%.
Of the 488 positive cases in Highlands County, 482 are residents and three are non-residents. The cases include 222 male and 262 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95, with a median age of 48. Twenty-nine of the positive cases are under the age of 18.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 163 Hispanic, 263 non-Hispanic and 59 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 271 white, 88 black, 72 other and 54 unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases continues to climb in Florida with 11,433 included in the Friday morning report. The state total is now 244,151; 3,441 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 92, bringing the total to 4,203 of which 101 are non-Florida residents.
According to the Florida News Service, the increase of 92 deaths reported Friday for the state brings the number of deaths to 418 for a one-week period.
DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties have surpassed Highlands County in positive cases while Highlands still has more cases than Glades County. Okeechobee has passed the 500 mark with a total of 501 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 595 cases with four deaths; DeSoto County has passed the 800 mark with 809 positive cases with 11 deaths and Glades has 196 cases with one death. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Broward County had an increase of 1,627 new cases for a total of 26,705 positive cases with 2,512 total hospitalizations and 438 deaths. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 58,341 confirmed, which is a 2,360 increase since Thursday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 1,118 deaths.
Twenty-one counties reported triple digit increases: Alachua had 104; Brevard, 121; Collier, 202; Duval, 738; Escambia, 147; Hillsborough, 990; Lake, 120; Lee, 229; Leon, 113; Manatee, 162; Marion, 146; Orange, 545; Osceola, 192; Palm Beach, 569; Pasco, 225; Pinellas, 481; Polk, 404; Sarasota, 120; Seminole, 163; St. Lucie, 178, and Volusia with 220 for a total of 10,155 new cases.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 3,131,953 with the number of deaths reaching 133,420 and 399,991 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 5,871,347 with 969,111 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.