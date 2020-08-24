Sunday’s release of COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health continued the downward trend that began several weeks ago, as the number of new cases was just 2,957. The positivity rate for new cases was 5.52%, marking the 10th straight day with a rate of less than 9% and the second straight day under 6%.
For Highlands County, there were 20 new cases out of 219 tests for a positivity rate of 9.13%. That brings the total number of cases to 1735.
The number of deaths in the county remained at 53 and there are currently 27 patients hospitalized, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. That’s one fewer than was hospitalized on Saturday.
Highlands County has seen 298 cases in long-term care facilities, which is 17% of reported cases and well above the state average of 6%. According to the FDOH “Long-term care facility deaths associated with COVID-19” report, there have been 12 long-term facility deaths in Highlands County — five residents at Oaks of Avon Park; four residents at Royal Care of Avon Park; two residents at Kenilworth Care & Rehabilitation Center; and one staff member at The Palms of Sebring.
There have been 55 cases related to a correctional facility, which is right at the state average of 3% of cases.
The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or less for a two-week average before reopening and Highlands County is moving in the right direction. Highlands County saw 302 new cases in the past 14 days out of 3,981 tests, which yields a 7.59% positivity rate. There are also several ‘bad testing days’ set to fall off in the next couple of days, with rates of 12.22% and 13.59%.
On the state level, the total count moved past the 600,000 marker, with 600,571. There were 51 new deaths reported on Sunday, which raised the total to 10,462, counting both resident and non-resident deaths.
In nearby counties, DeSoto County has had a couple of good days, with just 12 cases in the past three days and positivity rates of 5.21% or lower. But DeSoto will have a tough time getting its two-week positivity rate down, as its biggest testing days have yielded its worst results from a positivity rate aspect. There have been 1,451 cases in the county.
Glades County remained at 444 cases, but has tested little the past two weeks, having no more than 17 tests processed in any one day and seven days of five or fewer tests. Glades has seen positivity rates of 33% or higher in seven of the last 14 days.
Hardee County saw eight more cases and has a total of 1,059, while Okeechobee had an increase of 11 cases. The positivity rate for those 11 cases was 11.96%, which ended a run of nine straight days with a positivity rate of 4.79% or lower.
Nationally, there have been 5.67 million cases and 176,489 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, the count stands at 23.2 million cases and 805,765 deaths.