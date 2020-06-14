Florida dairy farmers were excited in April when Congress authorized a $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to benefit farmers and ranchers, which would be administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). They were even happier when USDA set aside $2.9 billion of those funds for direct aid to U.S. dairy producers.
But USDA’s implementation of this program has been disappointing. It has set ceilings on payments awarded to the farmers. Those ceilings have been low, even though the funds are there to make much higher payments.
The shutdown of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact upon the dairy industry. Not only did it force some dairy farmers to dump surplus milk, give milk away, and cut back on milk production; it also led to extreme volatility in the prices farmers are paid for their milk.
Florida’s losses have been more severe than those in many other states in part because many of Florida’s approximately 75 dairies are larger than the U.S average.
Florida is also a fluid milk state. Most of the milk produced goes into drinkable milk in various container sizes. Florida does very little manufacturing of other dairy products like cheese, butter, yogurt or ice cream.
“The income loss to Florida dairy farmers could exceed $70 million by the end of this summer,” according to Ray Hodge, director of Government Relations for Southeast Milk, Inc., a dairy cooperative with 130 members, 40 percent of whom are in Florida. “Add to that the dairy farmers who do not belong to SMI, and the income loss could be $100 million.”
The CFAP, which is funded through the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter (CCC) Act is intended to make up for some of the loss that farmers have experienced.
CARES Act funds are to be used to compensate dairy farmers for losses due to price declines that occurred in the first quarter of 2020. Farmers will receive a payment equal to $4.71 per cwt (1 cwt = 11.67 gallons) or $0.40/gallon for all milk produced in the first quarter.
CCC Act funds are to be used to compensate farmers for second quarter price declines, out-of-balance markets, and supply chain and demand disruptions. Farmers will receive a smaller payment of $1.47 per cwt or $0.13/gallon for estimated second quarter milk production.
CARES Act funds also can be used to compensate dairy farmers for livestock sold to the beef industry during the first and second quarters.
USDA’s initial guidelines called for payments of no more than $125,000 per farm. That extremely low amount shocked and dismayed many Florida farmers.
But apparently, there were some at USDA who believed that a cap was necessary to make sure that there would be enough funds so that all farmers could receive support.
Hodge strongly disagrees with their conclusion. “There is plenty of funding in the CFAP pot to remove the limits and still cover the losses experienced by both large and small farms,” he said.
Other dairy industry officials agree. Geoff VandenHeuvel, director of Regulatory and Economic Affairs, at the Milk Producers Council, said that “if the USDA’s initial guidelines are used, the department won’t come close to spending the $2.9 billion set aside for dairy losses.”
Soon a lobbying campaign was underway to get those limits either increased or removed entirely. “No one lobbied harder than Florida dairy farmers and the SMI dairy cooperative,” Hodge said.
On May 21, USDA issued final rules and regulations. Hodge acknowledged that there were improvements.
First, USDA raised the payment limit from $125,000 to $250,000.
Second, USDA attempted to cover more of the losses of large dairy farmers. It increased payment limits up to $750,000 for those dairy farms set up as corporations, limited liability corporations, or limited partnerships that have owners/shareholders who are documented active managers or workers at the dairies.
The amount which a farm is entitled to receive depends on the number of shareholders, the percent of ownership, and the amount of the losses as documented in the CFAP application. With one shareholder, the payment limitation is $250,000; with two shareholders, it’s $500,000, and with 3 shareholders, it’s $750,000.
The complicated formula by which the payment limit is calculated does not allow for many of the dairies to get all the benefits they could if USDA would simply eliminate the formula, increase the payment limit to $750,000, and pay the farmer directly for his losses up to that amount.
Hodge believes there will still be a considerable amount of funds left over after all farmers have been paid. “USDA hasn’t yet indicated what it will do with the funds, if that’s the case,” he said.
How much will the CFAP help dairy farmers? According to Joe Wright, SMI president and owner of V&W Farms in Hardee County, “the USDA payments on paper look to approach 50% of the losses encountered.”
“The assistance will help get us through the bottom of the price cycle which is May and June. Since we are paid one month in arrears, it will help greatly with June and July cash flow.”
SMI is hopeful that Congress will appropriate another round of funds for dairy farms in late summer.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency began accepting applications for CFAP funds on May 26 and will continue accepting them until Aug. 28. FSA reviews and approves the applications as it receives them.
To be eligible for the program, a farmer’s average adjusted gross income must be less than $900,000 for tax years 2016-2018, unless 75% of the adjusted gross income comes from farming, in which case the AGI limit does not apply.
To find out more about the CFAP program or to contact your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/cfap.