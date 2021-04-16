Azul Thurdekoos, 16, right, is interviewed with with her father Ricardo after getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College after getting the Pfizer, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Miami. Any adult in Florida is now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the state announced that teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the vaccine with parental permission.