Help for food banks

Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick, left, Feeding Florida Executive Director Robin Safely and Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies’ President and CEO Steve Murray joined together with local volunteers at Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in Gainesville on April 17 for a special donation event. On behalf of the insurance companies, Murray presented a check for $400,000 in support of the 12 food banks in the Feeding Florida network. Marcia Conwell, the local food bank’s president and CEO, and Tami Gray, director of finance, were on hand at the presentation.

GAINIESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies have made a $400,000 donation to Feeding Florida in support of the charitable network’s 12 food banks. The Florida Farm Bureau donation will pay for harvest, packing, transportation and distribution costs involved in providing additional nutrition for the state’s food-insecure households.

Food banks are facing unprecedented demand because of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Increasing unemployment and financial instability have jeopardized the quality of life for many Floridians.

Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies’ President and CEO Steve Murray and Feeding Florida Executive Director Robin Safely have signed a memorandum of understanding that formally creates a collaborative project to support the food banks.

This project will supply the charitable facilities with a diverse menu of Florida-grown products. It will also help farmers recover at least a portion of their costs while supporting the health of people who receive the food.

“We operate to help our communities as we maintain a service business,” said Murray, “We are pleased that we can make this contribution to our fellow residents through Feeding Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with all Florida families as we work to overcome this crisis together.”