GAINIESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies have made a $400,000 donation to Feeding Florida in support of the charitable network’s 12 food banks. The Florida Farm Bureau donation will pay for harvest, packing, transportation and distribution costs involved in providing additional nutrition for the state’s food-insecure households.
Food banks are facing unprecedented demand because of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Increasing unemployment and financial instability have jeopardized the quality of life for many Floridians.
Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies’ President and CEO Steve Murray and Feeding Florida Executive Director Robin Safely have signed a memorandum of understanding that formally creates a collaborative project to support the food banks.
This project will supply the charitable facilities with a diverse menu of Florida-grown products. It will also help farmers recover at least a portion of their costs while supporting the health of people who receive the food.
“We operate to help our communities as we maintain a service business,” said Murray, “We are pleased that we can make this contribution to our fellow residents through Feeding Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with all Florida families as we work to overcome this crisis together.”