Pinellas County Sheriff, Sgt. Bryan Bingham talks with a couple reminding them of social distancing from others not in their household. Despite warnings and roadblocks dozens of vehicles made their way onto the Pinellas County side of Gandy Blvd. at the unofficial Gandy Beach on the first weekend of the safer-at-home order on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in St. Petersburg. Deputies at one time responded to the area to remind citizens to keep their distance from others and avoid gathering in groups.