SEBRING — Florida had 139 more resident deaths in Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 13,225 Florida resident deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The virus case count increased by 3,204 from the Thursday count for a total of 677,660 coronavirus cases.
Highlands County had nine more cases for a total of 2,046. There were no new deaths reported, so the total remains at 81 who have passed in the county over the course of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 25 hospitalized in Highlands due to the coronavirus, with is six fewer compared to the previous day’s report.
Miami-Dade County has the largest number of virus resident deaths in the state with 3,027 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 5,426 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities. That number represents an increase of 49 from the Thursday count.
Currently in Florida, there are 2,382 people hospitalized with a primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. That number represents a decrease of one from the Thursday count.
The percentage of available hospital beds statewide is 24.5% The percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide is 22.9%.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases: Alachua — 176, Broward — 234, Dade — 415, Duval — 180, Hillsborough — 215, Leon — 152, Orange — 204, Palm Beach — 224, Pinellas — 117 and Polk — 128.
Calhoun County was the only Florida county with no new cases in the Friday update.
The previous day testing results show statewide 4.45% of those tested were positive and in Highlands 3.21% were positive.
The other Heartland counties ranged from a low positivity rate of 1.86% in DeSoto County to a 26.67% positivity rate in Glades County and 17.02% positivity rate in Okeechobee County.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lakeshore Mall (near the former Sears store), 901 U.S. 27 South.
Drive-through testing will be from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 22 and by appointment from 8-10 a.m.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive-through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday or before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
Nationwide, there have been 6,688,236 COVID-19 cases with 197,946 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 30,255,091 cases with 947,500 deaths.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.