SEBRING — Florida had its most COVID-19 fatalities in one day with 173 deaths in the latest report Thursday from the Florida Department of Health.
It is sadly the second record breaking day for deaths in Florida in the past seven days. The previous record was set July 16 with 156 deaths.
The statewide death toll is now 5,518.
With 10,249 new cases on Wednesday, a total of 389,868 in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands County had an increase of 36 cases, bringing its total to 912 with the number of deaths remaining at 16. There have been two more hospitalizations due to COVID-19, bringing the current total to 57.
In Highlands, the 55-66 age group had the largest number of cases with 146 followed by the 25-34 age group with 138 cases, 45-54 age group with 134 cases and the 35-44 age group with 130 cases.
Highlands has had 109 cases among residents and staff of long-term care facilities and 22 cases among residents and staff of correctional facilities.
Neighboring Okeechobee County had its largest daily increase with 74 new cases for a total of 770.
Franklin and Liberty counties were the only two counties in the state to see no increase.
Dade County had 2,720 new cases and Broward had 1,268 new cases.
The counties with three-digit increases are: Collier — 152, Columbia — 268, Duval — 377, Escambia — 144, Hillsborough — 544, Lake — 160, Lee — 370, Leon — 163, Manatee — 171, Marion — 104, Orange — 547, Osceola — 156, Palm Beach — 756, Pasco — 105, Pinellas — 186, Polk — 238, Seminole — 105, St. Lucie — 112 and Volusia — 143.
The counties with three and four-digit increases account for 8,789 of the total increase in Florida.