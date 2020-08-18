SEBRING — Highlands County saw another 24 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, and the state saw another 2,760 new cases with 87 new deaths among Florida residents.
None of those deaths were in Highlands County. That number stayed at 41 deaths for county residents, and the state’s increase in cases marked another day of fewer new cases.
Statewide numbers reported Sunday showed a statewide increase of 3,779 cases, while numbers reported Saturday showed 6,352 new cases.
The total case number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is 576,094 with 9,539 deaths.
Florida still trails just California for having the highest number of cases of any state, based on worldmeters.info, but it now leads in the number of new cases.
Florida also leads in the number of new deaths per million, but is 17th in the number of overall deaths per million.
Florida is 23rd in the number of tests given per million population.
The median age for Florida cases dropped back to 40, after being between 42 and 44 for a week.
The median age plays a part in planning, as younger people have shown much better ability, on average, to fight off the virus. Those age 45 and over account for only 44% of cases, but more than 96% of deaths.
The median age for cases in Highlands County, however, is now 71, a big jump from adjusted reports from the Florida Department of Health, showing a median age of 48 over the weekend, 39 last Thursday and as low as 30 slightly more than a week ago, on Aug. 9.
An online tracking site at www.arcgis.com had Highlands County listed on Sunday as “spreading” with regard to the virus, with 473 active cases, and 356 cases confirmed in the last 14 days. Previously, the county was listed as “epidemic.”
The death rate of 41 works out as 2.51% of the current case total of 1,632, which includes six non-residents and 1,626 residents.
With the death toll unchanged, the county has had 178 hospitalizations, with 46 hospitalized as of the release of the report. Statewide, there have been 34,194 hospitalized from the virus.
Highlands’ positive test rates, which had dropped below 10% last week, came back up over the weekend to 10.4%.
The local average positivity rate for the last two weeks is now at 7.2%.
Nearby, DeSoto County gained two new cases and now has 1,422. Testing dropped from Sunday’s report of 51 new tests to 27 on Monday’s report.
Glades County gained one more case, and now has 422. Hardee County also gained just one new case, and has 1,012.
Okeechobee County gained seven new cases and now has 1,148. The county’s numbers went up 49 cases over the weekend, but Okeechobee also processed more than 1,100 cases.
Seven counties that saw three-digit increases on Sunday saw fewer cases in Monday’s reports.
Miami-Dade County had 741 new cases — down almost 200 new cases from Sunday — followed by 404 new cases in Broward County.
Orange County increased by 207 cases, Palm Beach County increased by 150, Hillsborough increased by 128 and Duval County increased by 103 cases.
They accounted for 1,633 of the statewide increase.
Polk County dropped out of the “three-digit club” with just 77 new cases.
The counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Glades, Hamilton, Liberty and Union show no new cases added in Monday’s report.
The United States now has 5.42 million cases and 170,194 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Johns Hopkins reports 21.75 million cases worldwide, with 776,395 deaths.
Locally, AdventHealth and the Health Department are working together to provide free drive-through testing, for Highlands County residents only.
Reservations are required. Call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following test dates:
- Lakeshore Mall (near Sears on the north end) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring 5-7 p.m. today (Aug. 18) and 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25.
- Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20) and 8-10 a.m. Aug. 27.
- The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19) and 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Health and emergency management officials remind residents to continue practicing precautions, which include avoiding crowded, congregated areas; observing a social distance of six feet or more from others; wearing a cloth face in public, especially in confined or crowded spaces.
Advice also includes washing hands frequently and thoroughly; not touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth until you have washed your hands, and avoiding human contact if you are immuno-compromised, have cold/flu symptoms or have tested positive for the virus.