It was more of the same with the release of Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There were 3,494 new cases recorded, bringing the state total to 97,971. There were 17 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, as the state total climbed to 3,161.
The state is following the pattern of other recently opened states in seeing many of the new cases in younger people. The median age of those with COVID-19 has dropped to 44. There hasve been 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in those 44 years or younger, with the remaining 3,085 in those 45 and over.
The positive percentage in new cases was once again near 12% and the state’s overall percentage has climbed to 6.1%.
Highlands County saw a significant increase in cases, jumping 11 to 226. The county was also a bit of a departure in younger people testing positive, as the median age of new cases the past two days has been 48 and 58. These came after three straight days with a median age of 25 or less.
The 10th death in the county due to the virus was counted and there have now been 49 hospitalizations. Nine of the 20 new cases over the past two days have been classified as having resulted from direct contact with a confirmed case.
It was a mixed bag for surrounding counties, as Glades County saw an increase of 21 cases to climb to 142 after having held flat for several days. DeSoto County saw an increase of 11 to stand at 450 cases and Hardee County jumped 17 cases to sit at 289. Okeechobee County saw five new cases to bring its total to 245.
As has frequently been the case, the spike in Florida’s state numbers can be attributed to several counties, as Dade saw 710 new cases, with Orange County increasing 345 cases and Broward County seeing an increase of 318.
Hillsborough County saw 261 new cases, Palm Beach County had an increase of 248, Pinnelas saw 229 additional cases and Duval County climbed 207.
The median age in Hillsborough County has been 36 or younger for the past 11 days, while Dade has been between 39 and 43 the past nine days. Orange County has seen a median age of 33 or younger every day for the past two weeks. Broward County has also seen a daily median age of less than 40 each day for the past two weeks, as younger people are getting out more with the eased restrictions.
According to Johns Hopkins, the count in the United States was 2.27 million, which has resulted in 119,854 deaths, with the global count at 8.84 million and 465,475 deaths.
Free testing will take place twice this week at the Highlands County office of FDOH, 8:30-11:30 a.m., today and Friday at 7205 South George Blvd. in Sebring.
Registration is required by calling 863-386-6040.
Anyone who has or develops symptoms before receiving test results should contact their healthcare provider or call FDOH at 863-386-6040 to schedule an appointment.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov. In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.