SEBRING — More than 10,000 Florida residents have now died from COVID-19 after an additional 117 virus fatalities were reported Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.
With three more deaths listed in the latest update, Highlands County now has a total of 50 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The total state resident death toll from the virus is now 10,049.
The number of deaths in the other Heartland counties are: Hardee — eight, DeSoto — 21, Okeechobee — 12, Glades — three and Hendry — 39.
Statewide, there was an additional 4,555 coronavirus cases reported since the Wednesday update for a total to 588,602 cases over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands County added 19 cases for a total of 1,679. The Highlands cases have ranged in those age 0 to 99 with a median age of 47. Those infected have been 47% male and 53% female.
Currently, Highlands has 37 hospitalized due to COVID-19. The number of those hospitalized is decreasing. On Saturday there were 51 hospitalized due to the virus.
The previous day’s testing data shows statewide from 68,393 tests there was a positive rate of 6.73%. In Highlands, with 206 tested, there was a positive rate of 9.22%.
Locally, AdventHealth and the Health Department are working together to provide free drive-through testing, for Highlands County residents only.
Reservations are required. Call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following test dates:
- Lakeshore Mall (near Sears on the north end) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25.
- Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 27.
- The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Glades County broke its three-day run of no increases. The previous day’s results for only 14 tested showed six positive for a positive rate of 42.86%.
From the 55 tests in Hendry County, there were nine (16.36%) who were positive.
Nationwide, there have been 5,532,566 COVID-19 cases with 173,241 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 22,460,293 cases with 788,803 deaths.