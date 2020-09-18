SEBRING — The number of resident deaths in Florida attributed to COVID-19 surpassed 13,000 with the Thursday update from the Florida Department of Health.
There were 147 new virus fatalities reported in the Thursday update for a total 13,086 Florida resident deaths.
The state added 3,255 coronavirus cases for a total of 674,456 who have been infected over the course of the pandemic,
Highlands County had one more death reported for a total of 81 and 13 more virus cases for a total of 2,037.
Deaths due to COVID-19 are often not confirmed and reported until days or weeks after a person passes.
It was the third day in a row that Highlands County had 31 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. The Monday update showed that 28 were hospitalized in the county.
There have now been a total of three inmate deaths at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Alachua — 160, Broward — 231, Dade — 469, Duval — 123, Hillsborough — 236, Lee — 116, Orange — 188, Palm Beach — 227, Pinellas — 113 and Polk — 107.
The previous day’s statewide test results show that 4.44% tested positive.
In Highlands County, the previous day’s results show 3.02% positive. In the week of Aug. 7, the positivity rate for Highlands was 9.84%.
DeSoto County had 88 test results with zero positive, so it had no new cases in the Thursday update.
In contrast, Glades County had only 17 test results from the previous day with four being positive for a positivity rate of 23.53%.
Charlotte County had a very low positivity rate of 2.07% with only six positives from 290 tests.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing on Sept. 22 at Lakeshore Mall (near the former Sears store), 901 U.S. 27 South.
Drive-through testing will be from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 22 and by appointment from 8-10 a.m.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive-through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
Nationwide, there have been 6,644,311 cases with 197,120 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 29,940,411 virus cases and 942,259 deaths.