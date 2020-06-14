For the third straight day, Florida saw an all-time high in the number of new COVID-19 cases. With the release of Saturday's daily report by the Florida Department of Health, there were 2,581 new cases since Friday's numbers were released.
After having six straight days with the percentage of positive tests coming back at less than 6% between June 3 and June 8, the state has seen four straight days of 6.63% or higher, with 8.82% of Friday's tests returning positive results. Florida has seen the third-highest number of cases in the country over the past seven days according to the CDC, trailing only California and Texas.
There have been 2,925 deaths in the state and 11,874 hospitalizations.
Highlands County saw just one new case to bring the total to 170. There have been 43 hospitalizations and nine deaths attributed to the virus. Twelve people under the age of 18 have tested positive for the virus.
It was another bad day for surrounding counties, with DeSoto County seeing 19 new cases to bring its total to 348. DeSoto County has also seen 43 hospitalizations and has 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Glades County saw just one new case, which was related to a correctional facility. Of the 110 cases in the county, 63 (57 percent) of them have been tied to a correctional institution.
Hardee County saw 12 new cases for the second straight day, bringing its total up to 189, while Okeechobee County climbed eight cases to 166 after seeing its positive testing percentage above 8% for the seventh straight day.
Polk County saw 45 new cases and now has had 1,414 cases, with 75 deaths and 372 hospitalizations. Nearly one-fourth of Polk's cases have involved long-term care facilities.
Miami-Dade saw 761 new cases with a testing percentage in excess of 10% positive, while Hillsborough, Broward and Palm Beach counties each saw increases greater than 200.
While typically thought of a disease that affects older people, the largest group of Florida residents to have contracted COVID-19 is the 25-34 age category, where 12,177 people have contracted the virus. The 45-54 age group has seen 12,165 cases. There have been 2,696 cases contracted by those 14 years of age or younger.
There has been only one death attributed to the virus by those 24 years or younger, with nearly two-thirds of the deaths occurring in ages 75 and over.
There have been 179,109 antibody tests given in the state with 7,717 positive results for a positive percentage of 4.31%. Younger people are testing positive for antibodies at a higher rate than adults, as those 4 years of age and younger have a 7.92% positive rate and those 5 to 14 yielding a 7.21% rate. Ages 15-24 have seen a 6.67% positive rate and ages 25-34 have a 5.09% positive rate. No other age group is above 4.44%.
There are two testing events scheduled next week. Testing is free; no insurance is required.
The first testing event will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at the Florida Department of Health, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 863-386-6040 for more details
The second event will be at Samaritan’s Touch, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Call 800-641-0133 for more details.