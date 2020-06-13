It was more bad news for Florida with the release of Friday’s COVID-19 numbers, which saw a huge increase for the second straight day. Florida has now overtaken Michigan for having the eighth-highest count of any state in the country after seeing 1,902 new cases since the release of Thursday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. Florida’s total now stands at 70,971.
Highlands County made up nine of the new cases for the day, with ages ranging from an 11-year-old girl to an 87-year-old female. The 6.8% positive testing rate was the highest of any day since May 29, when 12.3% of the tests came back positive.
The county death toll remained at nine and there have been 43 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Highlands County has a median age of 54, which is much higher than surrounding counties.
Surrounding counties haven’t fared well lately, as well, with DeSoto County seeing another 25 cases since the release of Thursday’s numbers to bring the county total to 329. All 25 new cases were people under the age of 60 and DeSoto County’s median age is just 36.
Glades County saw two news cases to bring its total to 109, with 62 of those correctional facility related. The median age of the 109 cases is 38.
Hardee County added 12 new cases, with several of those travel related and four cases involved non-county residents. Hardee County is up to 177 cases with a median age of 37.
Okeechobee County added four more cases to bring the total to 158, with 30 of those being related to a correctional facility. The county’s median age is 34.
Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County both saw more than 320 new cases since Thursday’s numbers were released.
Florida saw its first jump of at least 1,000 new cases on the June 3 report, when there was an increase of 1,317 cases, and has averaged slightly more than 1,350 new cases per day since June 2, with an increase from 57,447 to 70,971.
The United States has seen a total of 2.07 million and there have been in excess of 116,000 deaths. New York has been the hardest hit state and has seen more than 382,000 cases, with more than half of those coming from New York City. The state has seen fewer than 1,000 new cases for each of the last six days.
Globally, there have been 7,570,801 cases responsible for 422,981 deaths. Brazil has seen more than 802,000 cases, making it No. 2 among countries with the most cases, trailing only the U.S.