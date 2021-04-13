Highlands County’s COVID numbers remained low on Monday as shown on the Florida Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update. There were only nine new cases of COVID added to the tally. The cumulative total is at 7,926 cases of infection.
The cases can be divided into 7,836 residents who tested positive and 90 non-residents who contracted the virus. Women still have a higher rate of infection with 4,268 infections compared to men at 3,521 and 47 cases unknown gender.
The daily median age was 50 on Monday with an overall median age of 52.
The deaths due to COVID remained at 329.
There were 165 tests processed with 156 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.45%, a tick higher than Sunday’s.
FDOH shows 628 hospitalizations so far. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 29 people hospitalized with COVID on Monday afternoon. Statewide, there were 3,184 people being treated for COVID-19.
There have been 694 cases of infection from long-term care facilities. FDOH reported 85 deaths of residents or staff of long-term care facilities.
The state had a very good day as far as new cases of COVID went, however, testing was the lowest it has been in weeks. Low testing could show lower cases but it can also contribute to higher-than-normal positivity rate.
There were only 20,705 tests processed. There were 19,049 negative results. A positivity rate of 8%, the highest rate since at least the end of March.
There were only 1,613 new cases reported; the state hasn’t had that few in several months. The new total for Monday afternoon was 2,125,846 cases. Of those cases, 2,085,745 are from residents and 40,101 from non-residents.
Cases among younger people continued to climb. New cases among people 14 and under were 15% on Monday. That is up from Sunday and has been following a rising trend.
An additional 35 resident deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 34,720 deaths of residents and non-residents. Of those deaths, 34,056 were residents and 664 were non-residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,361 new variant virus cases in the United States since its Thursday update, raising the overall total to 21,865. The CDC is currently tracking three variants — the U.K. variant (B.1.1.17), the Brazilian variant (P.1) and the South African variant (B.1.351).
Florida leads the nation in U.K. variant cases with 3,510, while Michigan has seen 2,262. California, Minnesota, Colorado, Massachusetts and Georgia have each seen more than 1,000 cases.
Florida also leads the country in Brazilian variant cases, with 126 of the 497 seen in the U.S. Massachusetts has had 102 and Illinois has seen 93 cases.
South Carolina has seen 82 of the country’s 453 cases. Florida has seen 27 cases.
Numbers in the United States were down slightly on Sunday, with 45,945 reported new cases and 301 deaths. Testing was also down, with 1.23 million processed tests.
New cases and positivity rate are both up 20% compared to a month ago, while deaths are down 48%.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 31.23 million cases and had 562,341 deaths.
Globally, there have been 136.3 million cases and 2.94 million deaths.