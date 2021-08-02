Florida’s COVID-19 numbers have quickly gone from bad to worse, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing Florida with an all-time high of 21,683 new cases on Friday. The CDC states on its website that it does not provide COVID updates on Sunday, so Saturday’s numbers will not be available until later today.
CDC is showing Highlands County with 314 new cases for the period of July 24-30, as well as 48 new COVID hospitalizations during that time frame. CDC showed the county with 39 new hospitalizations the previous day.
The seven-day average of new cases in Florida is now 15,817, which is the second-highest seven-day average of the pandemic, with just the 17,568 of Jan. 8 higher.
Florida’s previous high of 19,334 cases occurred on Jan. 7, according to CDC data.
On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed Florida with an all-time high of 10,593 COVID hospitalizations. The previous record of 10,170 was set July 23, 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association.
HHS numbers showed 18.48% of all hospitalizations in the state being related to COVID-19 and 2,113 of the 5,712 ICU cases are due to COVID. ICU beds are filled at 86.72% capacity across the state.
Florida’s high numbers helped push the United States past 100,000 new cases for the first time since early February. CDC shows the United States as having 101,171 new cases on Friday.
John Hopkins University is showing the United States with 34.99 million cases and 613,214 deaths.
The CDC reports there have been 191.5 million people in the U.S. to have received at least one vaccine dose, which is 57.7% of the entire population. Among those vaccine eligible, 67.5% have received at least one dose.
There are 164.8 million people classified as fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is 49.6% of the population and 60.5% of the adult population. Those 65 and older continue to be the group most likely to be vaccinated, with 90% having received at least one dose and 80.1% fully vaccinated.
On the global front, the average number of vaccines given per day is roughly 40.6 million. There have been a total of 4.1 billion doses given in 180 countries, which is enough to fully vaccinate 26.7% of the world’s population.
Globally, there have been 198.1 million cases and 4.22 million deaths.