They say records are made to be broken, but the record Florida broke Sunday morning is one the Sunshine State probably could do without. With 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 reported, Florida smashed the previous record of 11,694, which was set by California on Wednesday. New York’s highest single-day increase was 11,571.
It was also a record testing day for Florida and despite the large number of positives, it was actually the best day the state has seen in several weeks. The positivity rate of 11.2% for new cases was the lowest the state has seen since June and was a full 7% lower than the 18.2% reported on Thursday.
The median age for new cases was 38, making it two straight weeks of seeing a median between 35 and 40 for the state. While those ages 25 to 54 make-up roughly 56% of the COVID-19 cases in the state, they account for just 7% of the deaths.
Once again Miami-Dade County saw the biggest increase in the state with 3,561 new cases, while Broward saw an increase of 1,826. Orange County saw 1,355 new cases, followed by Lee County, with 1,243 and Palm Beach County, with 1,166.
There were 19 counties which reported at least 100 new cases, including some which followed the state’s pattern of setting records both for the number of new cases, as well as with the number of tests given.
Hillsborough County went up 799, while Duval went up 571 and Manatee saw an increase of 470. Escambia jumped 465 cases and Sarasota was right behind with an increase of 464 cases.
Florida has the third-largest amount of cases among the states, but is No. 10 in cases per million residents and No. 25 in deaths per million residents.
For Highlands County, there were an additional 15 cases reported, bringing the total to 532. There have been 84 hospitalizations, with 33 still hospitalized, along with 13 deaths.
The median age of county cases is 48, which is less than the state average of 39.
DeSoto County saw just one new cases which brought its total to 831, while Glades also had a minimal increase and stands at 203 cases. Hardee County saw six new cases, pushing its total to 602 and Okeechobee saw nine new cases and is at 527.
Nationally, there was an increase of a little more than 75,000 new cases, bringing the new total to 3.28 million, with 909 new deaths, pushing the death toll to over 135,000.
Globally, the count moved past 12.8 million, with 566,790 deaths.
Brazil has seen the second-highest amount of cases, followed by India, Russia and Peru.