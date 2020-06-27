With another record breaking number of new positive coronavirus cases on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida isn’t ready for the next phase of his effort to reinvigorate the economy amid the pandemic.
Statewide, 8,933 new cases were reported since Thursday, bringing the total to 122,960 cases with deaths reaching 3,464.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by five as of the Friday update. Highlands now has a total of 284 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations are 56, of which 17 are currently hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains at 11.
The Center for Disease Control added three new symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday evening. The new symptoms are congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea.
Halsey Beshears, secretary of the state’s Department of Business & Professional Regulation, made a surprise announcement via Twitter on Friday that effective immediately, consumption of alcohol at bars statewide has been suspended. See the full story on A2 today.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was reported on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 7,391 with 7,101 negative tests results. Six results have come back inconclusive and six are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 4%.
Of the 284 positive cases in Highlands County, 282 are residents and two non-residents. The cases include 134 male and 148 females, ranging from ages 0 to 91, with a median age of 49.
The total number of positive cases in Florida stands at 122,960 confirmed cases. Florida has been in quadruple digits for 24 consecutive days with the first day of quadruple digits being on June 3. Nearly 2,400 of the statewide cases are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 137 with Friday’s update, bringing the total to 3,464.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 102 Hispanic, 159 non-Hispanic and 21 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 171 white, 52 black, 45 other and 14 unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 2,780 positive cases with 445 hospitalizations and reached 87 deaths. Polk has also administered 40,963 tests, of which 38,169 have come back with negative results.
DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties have surpassed Highlands County in positive cases while Highlands still has more cases than Glades County. Okeechobee has a total of 307 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 373 cases with three death; DeSoto County has 539 positive cases with 10 deaths and Glades has 154 cases with 1 death. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade and Orange Counties had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Orange County had an increase of 1,062 new cases for a total of 7,848 positive cases with 436 total hospitalizations and 56 deaths. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 30,196 confirmed, which is a 1,532 increase since Thursday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 946 deaths.
Fifteen counties reported triple digit increases. Broward had 736, Collier 257, Duval 447, Escambia 155, Hillsborough 689, Lee 695, Manatee 166, Osceola 162, Palm Beach 658, Pasco 156, Pinellas 340, Polk 209, Sarasota 106, Seminole 198 and Volusia with 141.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 2,425,814 with 124,509 deaths. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 9,654,269 with 490,632 deaths.
Testing for the virus can be done at the Highlands County Health Department on Mondays and Fridays for those who are showing symptoms. Call 863-382-7260 to make an appointment. Testing is also being done at Central Florida Health Department, but again, appointments are required.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.