The Florida Department of Health has ended its daily COVID-19 reports and is now updating numbers on a weekly basis. Friday’s FDOH report was for the week of May 28-June 3 and shows data just for Florida residents.
Highlands County saw a total of 30 new cases for the seven-day period with a positivity rate of 3.1%. The county gave 465 vaccines during the week, according to FDOH.
Hospitalizations are no longer listed on the new weekly report, but the Agency for Heath Care Administration shows 16 people in Highlands County currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of two from the previous day.
The state saw an increase of 11,901 new cases for the seven-day period and had a positivity rate of 3.6%, while administering 356,193 vaccine doses.
Numbers continue to shrink in the United States, with states reporting 16,008 cases on Thursday, which brings the seven-day average down to 13,965. That’s a 35% decrease from a week ago and a 49% decrease from the 27,559 average of two weeks ago. The peak was on Jan. 11, when the seven-day average was 243,427.
Deaths haven’t dropped at quite the same ratio, as there were 589 new deaths reported, which is 43 fewer than last Thursday. The seven-day average is 387, which is a 32% decrease from a week ago.
The country’s positivity rate is down to 1.79%.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases have both decreased 13% from a week ago.
Vaccinations are also dropping, as Bloomberg is showing the seven-day average is down to 918,455 per day. Numbers have not been that low since January and it will now take six months at the rate to vaccinate 75% of the U.S. population.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing 169,090,262 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 50.9% of the population. The are 136,644,618 people considered fully vaccinated, which is 41.2% of the U.S. population. Roughly 52% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
States have administered 80.8% of the vaccines they have received, leaving close to 70 million unused vaccines.
Globally, 2.02 billion vaccines have been administered throughout 176 countries. The daily average is roughly 36.6 million doses per day.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is showing the U.S. has seen a total of 33.3 million cases and 596,591 deaths.
The global count is 172.2 million cases and 3.7 million deaths.