Highlands County coronavirus numbers looked relatively good on Wednesday as far as new cases and positivity rates, not so good when it came to deaths. When the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 reports came out, the county saw its new cases rise by 37.
The new cases brought the overall total to 5,970. Of those cases, 5,909 have been from residents and 61 have been cases form non-residents.
There was four more deaths reported on Wednesday. The total deaths in the county has now reached 236.
Wednesday’s positivity rate was 8.13%, much better than Tuesday’s 12.54%. The county processed 480 tests, of which 441 were negative results.
The daily median age was 51 with an overall median age of 52. There have been 490 hospitalizations overall or 8% of all cases. Corrections cases have reached 84.
The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 55 people hospitalized with COVID as of 1:31 p.m. Wednesday. AHCA also showed the county’s adult ICU bed census was 28 with two beds, or 6.67%, available. The regular hospital bed census was 262 with 12 beds vacant or 4.38% availability.
Deaths from residents or staff in long-term care facilities in the county has gone up by two people and sits at 62 in all.
FDOH reported the county gave 129 vaccines on Tuesday. Of those, 126 were first shots in the two-shot series and three people got their second shot. To date, Highlands shows 3,196 people have their first shot and 354 people have completed their full dosage, for a total of 3,550 vaccines given.
Statewide, there were 7,147 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as the main diagnosis on Wednesday. The state’s adult ICU bed census was 5,184 with 1,053 beds available.
Florida has surpassed the 1.6 million mark for cases of coronavirus. Wednesday’s new cases continues to steadily grow as the week progresses with 11,914 new cases added to the total. The cumulative total was 1,601,011. The cases are broken down by 1,571,840 residents that have been infected and 29,171 non-residents that have contracted the virus.
There were fewer deaths Wednesday with 145 than there were on Tuesday. The state’s overall death toll is 24,965. Of those deaths, 24,578 residents have died and 387 non-residents have died from coronavirus.
The state’s positivity rate ticked upward to 10.73% on Wednesday. There were 108,294 tests processed with 96,679 negative results.
FDOH shows the number of persons vaccinated are 1,122,405, this includes 1,011,217 first doses and 111,188 second doses.
Numbers were down across the board in the United States, as all four of the major metrics used showed lower numbers than their seven-day averages, but it’s important to remember not all states reported numbers due to the holiday on Monday.
According to the COVID Tracking Project there were 144,047 new cases in the U.S., while testing was significantly down at 1,698,191. There were 2,141 deaths reported and hospitalizations were at 123,820.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. had administered 15,707,588 vaccines, which is 50.41% of the 31,161,075 vaccines distributed. That’s roughly 4.79% of the U.S. population.
North Dakota has given out the highest percentage of its received vaccine doses, having used 82.43% of its allotment. Florida ranked No. 15 at 56.77% of vaccines given.
At the other end of the spectrum was Alabama, which had just used 29.42% of its received vaccines.
California saw its cases decrease, but deaths rise sharply, with Wednesday’s release of numbers by the California Department of Public Health. The state reported just 22,403 new cases, but deaths shot up to 694, an increase of 548 from the numbers released by the CDPH on Tuesday.
Another hotspot, Arizona, reported 4,845 cases on Wednesday, but there were also 262 deaths reported.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed a total of 24.3 million cases in the United States and 403,482 deaths.
Globally, the count was at 96.52 million cases with 2.07 million deaths.