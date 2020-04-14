SEBRING — Florida has 20,601 COVID-19 cases with 470 deaths as of the Monday morning release of numbers by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County has 61 total positive virus cases with five deaths.
The 61 Highlands cases include one non-resident with a total of 20 hospitalized due to the virus.
The latest death in Highlands on Saturday was that of a 61-year-old female.
The demographics of the Highlands cases shows 54% have been male and 46% female with an age range of 0 to 85 with a median age of 56.
Five of the six most recent cases have been female with the Florida Department of Health showing that the two new cases in the Monday morning report were females age 64 and 28. The four new cases on Sunday were three females who are 65, 55 and 44 and one male who is 43.
Two zip codes in Highlands County account for 40 of the cases. The 33870 Sebring zip code has 24 cases and the Avon Park 33825 zip code has 16 cases.
The zip code reflected in the data is ideally a representation of a COVID-19 positive person’s residence. However, there are instances where the zip code may reflect the hospital where a person/case was admitted or tested. The Florida Department of Health states it is working to review these cases and appropriate them to the correct residential information.
A total of 485 have been tested for COVID-19 in Highlands with 61 positive, 422 negative, 2 inconclusive. There are 3 listed as awaiting testing or results pending.
Miami-Dade County has the highest number of cases and deaths in the state with 7,241 cases and 97 deaths.
Liberty County was the last county in the state with no virus cases, but had its first case on Friday.
Statewide, after five days with around 1,100 new cases per day, the number of new cases was down to 853 on Sunday.
The United States has a total of 568,176 positive cases with 22,935 deaths. Worldwide there have been 1,897,373 cases with 118,304 deaths due to the coronavirus.