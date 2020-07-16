SEBRING — Florida added 10,181 virus cases bringing the total number of cases to 301,810 over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 112 new deaths in the latest daily update from the state, the total number who have died from the virus is 4,521.
Highlands County added 37 more cases, its highest daily increase yet, for a total of 627 cases on Tuesday. The number of deaths in Highlands attributed to the virus remains at 13.
The number of hospitalizations in Highlands County increased to 54, up from 51 on Monday.
Highlands County has had a total of 66 cases in staff/residents of long-term care facilities and a total of 17 cases in staff/residents in correctional facilities.
Walmart announced Wednesday that with the number of confirmed cases spiking in communities across the country recently, it will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.
Along with Highlands County, the other Heartland counties have seen high numbers of new cases recently.
DeSoto County had 47 new cases and 171 new cases in the past three days for a total of 997.
Hardee County had 20 new cases bringing its total to 633 while Okeechobee County had seven new cases for a total of 586.
Glades County had three new cases bringing its total to 213 while Hendry added 24 virus cases for a tally of 1,288.
Statewide more than 2.7 million have been tested for COVID-19 with 11% being positive. In Highlands, 11,540 have been tested with 5.4% being positive.
Miami-Dade County, which was named the new epicenter of the pandemic by a top doctor on Wednesday, had 2,483 new cases and Broward County added 1,344 cases.
There were 19 Florida counties with a triple-digit daily increase of cases led by Orange with 526, Hillsborough 506, Duval 420, Pinellas 363, Polk 322 and Columbia 306.
Nationwide, there have been 3,454,190 cases with 136,807 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 13,391,024 cases with {span}580,286 deaths.