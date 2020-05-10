SEBRING — The Florida total of COVID-19 cases surpassed 40,000 on Saturday with 1,715 deaths as Highlands County added three more cases for a total of 96.
After the number of new cases in Florida residents dipped to 353 on Thursday, there were 794 new virus cases on Friday.
Among the 95 Highlands cases that are Florida residents, the number of females who tested positive (48) edged past the number of males (47), with an age range of 0 to 85 and a median age of 56.
The latest demographic information on new cases in Highlands County shows that the the five new cases from Thursday included four females age 27, 31, 61 and 82 and one male age 61.
The number of cases by zip code in Highlands are: 25 in 33825 (Avon Park), 22 in 33870 (Sebring), 10 in 33852 (Lake Placid), 6 in 33875 (Sebring), less than 5 in 33960 (Venus) and zero in 33857 (eastern Highlands).
According to the Florida Department of Health, Sunny Hills of Sebring ALF has one resident who tested positive. The Palms of Sebring nursing home has one resident who tested positive and The Palms of Sebring ALF has had one staff member who tested positive.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Highlands is 8 with the latest death, a 73-year-old male, verified on Thursday.
There has been 31 hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic. According to the Board of County Commissioners the number of people currently hospitalized is at three.
Miami-Dade County, continues to be the hardest hit county in the state, with a total of 13,841 cases and 482 deaths.
Nationwide there has been 1,286,833 cases and 77,280 deaths. New York has had more than 321,000 positive cases and more than 26,000 death.
Worldwide there has been 3,965,863 cases and 275,527 deaths.