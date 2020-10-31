SEBRING — Florida added 5,592 COVID-19 cases for a total of 800,216 infected, according to Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health.
There were 72 new virus fatalities reported in the state, increasing the total number of Florida residents who died during the pandemic to 16,720. There was one additional non-Florida resident death included.
Highlands County added 19 cases for a total of 2,671. The number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 remained at 114.
The other Heartland counties had the following increases: Okeechobee — 12, Hardee — 8, DeSoto — 4, Hendry — 4 and no new cases for Glades.
The following 15 counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Alachua — 147, Brevard — 135, Broward — 630, Collier — 138, Dade — 870, Duval — 200, Hillsborough — 346, Lee — 179, Manatee — 143, Orange — 313, Palm Beach — 400, Pinellas — 258, Polk — 126, Seminole — 120, and Volusia — 122.
Along with Glades, Lafayette County had no new cases in the daily update.
Statewide, there have been 6,748 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities. That is an increase of 28 in long-term care deaths from the Thursday count.
Statewide, there are 2,351 people hospitalized with a primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is an increase of three hospitalized compared to the Thursday count.
Highlands County currently has 34 hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The percentage of available hospital beds statewide is at 23.9%. As for adult intensive-care unit beds statewide, there is a 23.6% availability, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
Nationwide, there have been 8,990,196 virus cases and 229,141 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 45,341,053 cases and 1,184,875 deaths.