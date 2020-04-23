In this March 25, 2020 file photo, an antique car is parked next to an Art Deco hotel along a normally bustling Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly, focusing first on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to domestic and international travelers, a business subcommittee charged with making recommendations was told Tuesday, April 21, 2020.