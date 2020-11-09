Florida saw an increase of 6,820 cases of COVID-19 with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There have now been 843,897 cases of the virus in the state.
There were an additional 23 deaths reported, with two of those coming from non-residents. The death toll now stands at 17,121 residents and 212 non-residents for a total of 17,333.
Florida’s increase was its largest in the past two weeks and falls in line with what is taking place nationally, as the United States saw its largest single-day increase, according to Johns Hopkins. The 126,742 new cases mark the fourth straight day the country has seen an increase of at least 100,000 cases.
The country is rapidly approaching the 10-million case mark, as there have now been 9,937,709 cases and 237,484 deaths.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, “Less than 1% of America’s population lives in long-term care facilities, but as of Nov. 5, 2020, this tiny fraction of the country accounts for 40% of US COVID-19 deaths.”
Highlands County had an increase of 39 cases and now has seen 2,952 cases. The median age for new cases was 69, the second-highest median age seen in the last two weeks. The death toll remained at 123 and the county’s positivity rate for new cases was 8.37%, which is the lowest it’s been in the past five days.
DeSoto County had an increase of eight cases to 1,725 and its death toll remained at 30, while Glades County remained at 626 cases and six deaths. Hardee County added nine cases, bringing its total to 1,654 cases and 17 deaths, while Okeechobee County had a slight increase of four cases to 1,702 and the death rate remained at 42.
Polk County saw an increase of 163 to 24,129 cases and its death toll remained at 638.
Miami-Dade had a massive jump of 1,687 cases and Broward had 817 new cases.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases was 6.23%. The percentage of deaths from long-term care facilities is 37.7%.
Globally, the 50-million mark was passes and there have been 50,262,472 cases and 1,254,194