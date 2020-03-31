SEBRING — After two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Highlands County on Sunday, there was one more new case in the Monday morning update bringing the total to 13 while Florida’s total number of cases reaches 5,473.
The Florida Department of Health data shows that statewide there are 5,276 confirmed cases in Florida residents and 197 cases in non-Florida residents.
There have been 63 deaths of Florida residents attributed to the coronavirus, including one in Highlands County.
The 11 a.m. Monday update, the latest report available by press time, shows the 13 cases in Highlands are all Florida residents within the age range of 23 to 82 and with an average age of 51.
Two are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
By age group, the highest number of cases in Highlands is five among those 75-85 and the second highest number of cases is three in the 25-34 age group. One of the two new cases confirmed Sunday was an 82-year-old male, making him the oldest person in the county to test positive.
The testing data for Highlands County shows there has been a total of 87 persons tested for the virus, which includes 13 positive, 58 negative, one inconclusive and 15 awaiting test results.
According to the FDOH Daily Report Sunday evening, six of the first 10 positive cases in Highlands County were travel related, with three of the six having been to New York. Two had been to the Caribbean, with one traveling to Jamaica and Mexico. It is still unknown if either of the two new cases are related to travel.
The FDOH has only released the location of three of the positive cases, Lake Placid, Sebring and Venus.
Miami-Dade County has the highest number of cases in the state with a total of 1,632 with three deaths, Broward County has 1,152 total cases with 11 deaths and Palm Beach County has 423 cases with eight deaths.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is imposing a regional “safer at home” set of guidelines for Southeast Florida counties hit hard by the novel coronavirus, while joining President Donald Trump in extending the expected timeline before normalcy could return.
DeSantis, during an appearance at a COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, suggested Monday that physical distancing rules and guidelines for Southeast Florida could apply through the “middle of May.”
“This is the time to do the right thing. Listen to all your local officials. We do this until the middle of May, and then we’ll see where we’re at,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of the stuff that has been done has been helpful. I think this will continue to be helpful. And, hopefully, once we get this thing under control, then we can go back and start enjoying life the way we used to.”
DeSantis’ “safer at home” guidelines are directed at people in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, which combine for nearly 60% of the state’s cases.
The Florida Department of Health states that social distancing measures are taken to restrict when and where people can gather to stop or slow the spread of infectious diseases. Social distancing measures include limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings and canceling events. It is important to stay 6 feet away from others.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.