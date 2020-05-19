SEBRING — The state COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2,000 for a total of 2,052, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The number of cases during the pandemic in Highlands is now at 107 with two new virus cases reported on Monday.
The number of deaths in Highlands remains at 8, with overall 37 having been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The demographics of the resident cases in Highlands show an age range of 0 to 85 with a median age of 61, with 53 males and 53 females having tested positive.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands will be having more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on the following dates:
• Thursday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring.
• Tuesday, May 26 from 9-11 a.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, Sebring.
Okeechobee County has added 20 new cases in the past six days including 7 new cases on May 13 and 8 new cases on Sunday for a total of 45 cases, but no deaths. Hardee County has 44 cases and no deaths.
Miami-Dade County has 28% of the state’s deaths with 578. After a spike of 545 new cases in Dade on Saturday, there were 173 new cases on Sunday and 126 on Monday for a total of 15,942.
Nationwide, there have been 1,517,681 cases and 90,802 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 4,624,817 cases and 319,213 deaths.