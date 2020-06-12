SEBRING — Florida added 1,698 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily increase over the course of the pandemic, as the case total nears 70,000.
Statewide, there have been 69,069 cases with 11,571 hospitalizations and 2,848 deaths.
Highlands County had seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 160, with the number of deaths remaining at 9, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. So far, 43 people have been hospitalized. According to officials, there are currently 16 people in hospitals who are currently being treated for coronavirus.
By zip code, the municipality case count in Highlands is: 77 in Sebring, 51 in Avon Park, 26 in Lake Placid and 4 in Venus.
In Highlands County, 5,390 have been tested with 3.0% positive.
There are two testing events scheduled net week. Testing is free; no insurance is required.
The first testing event will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at the Florida Department of Health, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 863-386-6040 for more details
The second event will be at Samaritan’s Touch, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Call 800-641-0133 for more details.
Both Okeechobee and DeSoto counties had six new cases in Thursday’s update for a total of 154 and 304 cases, respectively.
Hendry added 12 new cases for a total of 590.
The Immokalee zip code of 34142 has one of the highest COVID-19 cases with 996, accounting for a large percentage of the count in Collier County, which has 2,291 cases.
Statewide, 1,307,728 have been tested with 5.3% being positive for having COVID-19.
Florida counties with large daily increases in new cases on Thursday include: Dade with an increase of 271, Palm Beach with 209, Orange with 136 and Pinellas with 116.
Nationwide, there have been 2,009,238 cases with 113,209 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 7,435,727 cases and 418,203 deaths.