For nearly two months, many nursing homes nationwide have been on virtual lockdown.
Families of residents are not allowed inside, vendors have to drop deliveries outside and the only people coming in and out are health care workers and assistants.
Despite all that, the outbreaks continue — possibly spread by the same nursing home workers who are risking their lives to tend to some of society’s most vulnerable. In response, many workers are significantly increasing their own vigilance, nursing homes are adding safety measures, and the testing of residents and workers is steadily increasing, though experts say much more is needed.
“Many residents are asymptomatic, and so are the staff, so they don’t always know that they have it,” said Charlene Harrington, professor emeritus at University of California, San Francisco’s nursing school.
More than 23,000 people in the U.S. have died in long-term care and nursing home facilities since the first coronavirus outbreak in a nursing home was reported in Washington state in February, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
On March 13, federal officials limited visits to essential healthcare workers and told facilities to halt communal dining and group activities and screen staff for fevers or cough. Many of the outbreaks have come since then, including in California, Texas, Minnesota and West Virginia, among other states.
There is no national tally on the number of nursing home workers, ranging from nurses to assistants, who have had the virus, in part because many don’t necessarily feel sick or get tested. In most cases, it’s impossible to confirm how the disease was brought in or how long it was at a facility before manifesting itself in patients or workers. But with families and vendors barred, and many residents not allowed out of their rooms, most circulating comes from workers tending to patients.
Across the country, facility staff post supportive messages on social media and are touted by their employers as heroes. And while they bravely head to work, many fear they’ll contract the virus there and bring it home to their families — or that they could pick it up unknowingly at the supermarket and transmit it to their elderly patients.
Jeffrey Ravago, a 36-year-old certified nurse assistant, said his temperature is taken before each shift at a Northern California skilled nursing facility and outside work he only goes to Costco to buy essentials.
“The only way for it to get in is through us, because we’re basically locked down right now, and we’re being very careful,” he said.
Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association, said officials were slow from the start to help prepare and protect the country’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. While the initial focus was on urgent hospital needs, workers in these centers struggled for weeks with a lack of personal protective equipment and limited testing.
“The inability to access a sufficient supply of masks has made it virtually impossible to stop the virus inside of buildings,” Parkinson said.
The organization is also pushing for expanded, rapid testing for all facility residents and workers because many can still carry the virus without showing symptoms.